Jameela Jamil Wishes Rihanna was UK’s Prime Minister

By Mehak Zahra
Since COVID-19 coronavirus (SARS-CoV 2) pandemic has started, people are making donations and helping others. Similarly, Rihanna has been on the front with donations and Jameela Jamil wishes she was UK’s Prime Minister.

Although she made her debut as a television, Jameela Jamil turned actress with The Good Place

In 2009, she began co-hosting a morning TV show, Freshly Squeezed. In 2012, Jameela Jamil began hosting a reality show, Playing It Straight. She also wrote a column for Company, a woman’s magazine. However, when Jameela Jamil moved to LA, she got the role of a lifetime in Michael Schur’s Netflix show, The Good Place. In the show, she plays Tahani Al-Jamil, who has a habit of name dropping and trying to act humble despite it.

Still my favourite moment of filming of the whole show.

Jameela Jamil is also a huge advocate of positive body image and is the founder of the movement, I Weigh.

Recently, she praised Rihanna for her contribution and donations for the people affected by COVID-19 pandemic

In a tweet, Jameela Jamil posted Rihanna’s picture and wrote:

God I wish she was our prime minister. She has more sense and courage than any of the absolute numpties in power. (And she’s been more hands on and helpful than a lot of world leaders in this crisis already.)

Earlier this week, Rihanna donated a huge supply of personal protective equipment to the state of New York. Governor Andrew Cuomo gave her a shout out and thanked her for the donations. He wrote:

I want to thank Rihanna and the Rihanna Foundation for donating Personal Protective Equipment to New York State. We’re so appreciative of your help and that of so many others who have stepped up.

Since the pandemic, Rihanna has donated five million dollars to different organizations in the US and Barbados. She is one of the few celebrities to make such a generous contribution in fighting this pandemic. I think we all want her to be our prime minister.

