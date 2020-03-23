For Millennials. By Millennials.
Riz Ahmed will hold the 'The Long Lockdown Festival' Online during quarantine
Instagram
Celebrities

Riz Ahmed will hold ‘The Long Lockdown Festival’ Online during quarantine

By Mehak Zahra
0 65

In order to keep himself looking fresh, Riz Ahmed decided to give himself a haircut during COVID-19 coronavirus (SARS-CoV 2) quarantine. Though, the ‘Night of’ star is also doing something else to entertain his fans.

Earlier this week, Riz Ahmed released his album accompanied with a short film called ‘The Long Goodbye’

According to The Night Of star, the album is about a breakup from one’s country. Many other celebrities like Mindy Kaling, Hassan Minhaj, Mahershala Ali, Yara Shahidi, and Sean Paul have been featured in this concept album. It explores the historical relationship between Britain and South Asia in the wake of Brexit. While talking about the short film and album, Ahmed said:

“I wanted to talk about how it feels to be here in England. It feels heartbreaking, man. It feels enraging. And It feels like it’s not real. When you’re in a relationship, sometimes you’re looking for someone else to validate you. And when you’re rejected, you internalize the idea that you aren’t worth anything. I’m feeling rejected by Britain, but I am f**king British. I am Britain. So evaporating that illusion of duality is really empowering.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9ZeQyYFIS5/

Related: Riz Ahmed Sound Of Metal Premiering At Toronto Film Festival

During the social distancing, The Night Of star has decided to hold The Long Lockdown Festival online

After he postponed his tour and promotional events for his album, Ahmed decided to keep his fans entertained. He announced that he will be holding online events and turning his The Long Goodbye tour into The Long Lockdown festival. The first event consists of watching his famous film, Four Lions, together with his fans. During the film, Ahmed and his co-star, Kayvan Novak, will share behind the scene stories and interact with the fans.

However, before he could kick off the festival, Riz Ahmed shaved his head by mistake

While giving himself a haircut, he mistakenly shaved his head entirely. However, he is looking at the bright side of things and going to pretend that there’s someone else with him.

It would not be wrong to say that we all have been in a similar situation.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
Mehak Zahra 116 posts

In her mid-thirties, Mehak decided to hit reset on her life and starting it from scratch. During this long and tough journey, she believes therapy and memes help a lot. While juggling between freelance jobs, studying to be a psychotherapist and taking care of her 4 year old son, Mehak makes sure to get some me-time which consists of watching films and TV shows. Needless to say, she never gets enough sleep and is losing brain cells. But its all worth it!

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Aaron Carter’s Ex-Girlfriends Are Uniting Against Him

Lachlan Watson Wants to Play Sophia Lillis’ Sibling in…

Bob Saget Jokes That He’s Become His Full House…

1 of 734