Riz Ahmed will hold ‘The Long Lockdown Festival’ Online during quarantine

In order to keep himself looking fresh, Riz Ahmed decided to give himself a haircut during COVID-19 coronavirus (SARS-CoV 2) quarantine. Though, the ‘Night of’ star is also doing something else to entertain his fans.

Earlier this week, Riz Ahmed released his album accompanied with a short film called ‘The Long Goodbye’

According to The Night Of star, the album is about a breakup from one’s country. Many other celebrities like Mindy Kaling, Hassan Minhaj, Mahershala Ali, Yara Shahidi, and Sean Paul have been featured in this concept album. It explores the historical relationship between Britain and South Asia in the wake of Brexit. While talking about the short film and album, Ahmed said:

“I wanted to talk about how it feels to be here in England. It feels heartbreaking, man. It feels enraging. And It feels like it’s not real. When you’re in a relationship, sometimes you’re looking for someone else to validate you. And when you’re rejected, you internalize the idea that you aren’t worth anything. I’m feeling rejected by Britain, but I am f**king British. I am Britain. So evaporating that illusion of duality is really empowering.”

During the social distancing, The Night Of star has decided to hold The Long Lockdown Festival online

After he postponed his tour and promotional events for his album, Ahmed decided to keep his fans entertained. He announced that he will be holding online events and turning his The Long Goodbye tour into The Long Lockdown festival. The first event consists of watching his famous film, Four Lions, together with his fans. During the film, Ahmed and his co-star, Kayvan Novak, will share behind the scene stories and interact with the fans.

However, before he could kick off the festival, Riz Ahmed shaved his head by mistake

While giving himself a haircut, he mistakenly shaved his head entirely. However, he is looking at the bright side of things and going to pretend that there’s someone else with him.

It would not be wrong to say that we all have been in a similar situation.