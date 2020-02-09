Rihanna To Receive NAACP President’s Award

We all grew up listening to the 31-year-old Caribbean beauty. We all love her for the strong beautiful voice she is gifted with. Not only that, it is the strong personality and authenticity that pulls people towards Rihanna. Apart from receiving love from her fans regularly, this year she’ll be getting something much more. Yes, she will receive the President’s award by the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) Image Award on February 22, 2020.

NAACP Image Awards

This year marks the 51st annual NAACP Image Awards. The organization announced the news on February 4, 2020. It should be noted that this award is given to individuals who have made their impact in public service as well. Previously the award was given to Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, Jay-Z, Jesse Jackson, Lauryn Hill, Muhammad Ali, and Soledad O’Brien. The president and CEO of the organization, who will also be presenting the award to Rihanna, said:

Rihanna has not only enjoyed a groundbreaking career as an artist and musician, but has also distinguished herself as a stellar public servant.

On Instagram, she talked about the award and that she felt honored to receive it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8Mkhv9H62D/

Her other achievements

Without a doubt, she is a star of the century. However, one look at her website shows her success in just over 10 years. The woman behind Fenty Beauty has taken home a total of eight grammy awards. Not only that, she won 14 billboard music awards as well. Nevertheless, she remained a supportive icon for the community and her country Barbados. Rihanna also founded the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012 to fund educational initiatives for the young generation. In addition to that, in September 2017 she launched Fenty Beauty. The reason for the popularity of the makeup brand is its broad inclusivity across skin tones and gender.